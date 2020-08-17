Parents of slain 5-year-old North Carolina boy want death penalty for man accused of killing him

WILSON, North Carolina (CNN Newsource) — The parents of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy said they want the death penalty for their son’s killer.

“I want the death penalty, and I’m going to seek it,” said Cannon Hinnant’s mother, Bonny Waddell.

Cannon was riding his bike on Aug. 9 outside his father’s home in Wilson, North Carolina, when a man walked up to him and shot him in the head, witnesses told police.

His father, Austin Hinnant, said the suspect was a neighbor for eight years and actually shared dinner with him a day before the shooting.

“I agree with Cannon’s mother that we are going to seek the death penalty,” he said.

Darrius Sessoms, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, according to police, who have not released a motive.

Cannon’s two sisters, ages 7 and 8, and his 7-year-old aunt watched him die, reported WRAL.

“This man took my girls when he took my baby. They know he’s in a better place,” said Waddell.

Waddell says she lost a piece of her heart when her son died.

“We lost a big piece of our family. We all. He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody that he knew,” she said. She said her 5-year-old had an infectious smile and personality and he loved his bike and go-karting.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $760,000, which the family plans to use to remember him.

“We’ve discussed a memorial park for Cannon where kids can go and ride their bikes because he loved that so much,” said Cannon’s grandmother, Gwen Hinnant

Cannon’s mother said she knows there is a greater plan.

“Cannon’s going to change this world,” she said.