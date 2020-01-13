Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pampers’ new device sends you a notification when your kid’s diaper is dirty

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KTLA) – Lumi by Pampers is a smart sensor that attaches to your infant’s diaper and sends you a notification when they go to the bathroom.

Pampers showed off the sensor – which also tracks sleep – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.

Lumi by Pampers is described on the company’s website as “the world’s first all-in-one connected care system that helps parents track day-to-day developments, and monitor their baby, 24/7, so they can see emerging patterns and establish a suitable routine.”

The Lumi system uses an HD night vision camera capable of monitoring temperature and humidity, the baby sensor and an app to compile the data for parents.

The product is already available online; see the Lumi by Pampers page for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories