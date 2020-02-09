Live Now
Pakistan rescues Canadian, Finnish climbers by helicopter

In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations of Pakistan’s military, rescued mountaineers Donald Allen Bowie, of the USA, and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva, of Finland, sit in a helicopter after being rescued by Pakistan Army from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier in Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Pakistan’s military says an army helicopter has rescued an American and a Finnish climber stranded on a mountain peak in the country’s north. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military launched a helicopter evacuation of a Canadian and a Finnish mountain climber who were stranded on a peak in the country’s north, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The two climbers — Donald Allen Bowie of Canada and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva of Finland — were evacuated due to severe altitude sickness, according to the Alpine Club’s secretary, Karrar Haidri. Altitude sickness is characterized by headache, nausea, dizziness and exhaustion.

An initial statement from Pakistan’s military listed Bowie as American, but the Alpine Club confirmed he’s originally from Alberta, Canada.

The two climbers were part of a winter expedition to the 26,000-foot (8,000-meter) Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain. It’s located in the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan, India and China. The Karakoram range is among a complex of ranges including the Himalayas.

Broad Peak is located around 6 miles (10 kilometers) from K2 mountain, the second highest peak in the world.

In March, an Italian and a British climber died on Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain” because of its dangerous conditions.

This story has been updated to correct that one of the climbers is Canadian and lives in the United States. He is not originally from the United States, as Pakistan’s military initially reported.

