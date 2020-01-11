Live Now
Over 240,000 without power across U.S. from severe weather (9:00 a.m.)

National
(KLFY) — Today’s severe weather has had a major effect on power outages across the United States, as over 240,000 people were without electricity as of 9:00 a.m. this morning.

The largest number of outages comes from Mississippi, which as of this writing, is taking the brunt of the storm. However, outages are being reported across the U.S., from Texas up to Michigan.

That information comes from PowerOutage.us, which ” collects, records, and aggregates live power outage data from utilities all over the United States, with the goal to create the single most reliable and complete source of power outage information available. “

