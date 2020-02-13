OSU football players arraigned for rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)– Two Ohio State University football players charged with rape and kidnapping appeared in court on Thursday.

Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, were booked into jail on Wednesday after they were charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Feb. 4 at the players’ shared apartment.

The men were arraigned early Thursday morning.

The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her to have sex.

After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her,” according to police.

Riep then told the woman she needed to shower before driving her back to her home.

Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season for Ohio State, while Wint, a senior is a 6-foot, 198-pound safety.