Oorah! Happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps

Camp Lejeune celebrated the 233rd Marine Corps birthday with its annual Joint Daytime Ceremony at Liversedge Field, Friday. Pageant Marines wore period uniforms representing major conflicts. Attendees were reminded that throughout history, Marines continue to distinguish themselves on battlefields and foreign shores, in both war and peace.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday, November 10, is a special day for one branch of the U.S. military.

The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 245th birthday.

The Marine Corps celebrated by holding a special ‘Birthday Cake Cutting’ ceremony.

The U.S. Marines started when “just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.”

The U.S. Marine Corps provided this message for all who have served their country: