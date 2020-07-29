One-on-one with President Trump

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – President Trump landed at Midland International Air and Space Port on a warm Wednesday morning for a fundraiser and visit at Double Eagle Energy.

The President was joined by Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Rep. Michael Conaway, Rick Perry, among several others, at a luncheon in Odessa before heading to the Double Eagle Energy rig site later in the afternoon.

Hundreds gathered throughout downtown Odessa as the motorcade made its way to the sold-out fundraiser.

At the rig site, the President delivered remarks to members of the energy industry. Following his remarks, Trump signed and discussed pipeline permits that will allow Texas to export oil to Mexico.

“We will maintain this dominant position long into the future, we’ll never lose this position, by announcing today that export authorizations for American liquefied natural gas can now be extended through the year 2050,” President Trump said.

To end his day, President Trump traveled back to Midland International Air to head back to the White House.

Here’s an exclusive one-on-one interview with President Trump.

Katie: Hundreds of thousands of workers have been laid off due to coronavirus in the energy sector, how do you plan to get people back to work in the oil and gas industry?

Trump: Well they are coming back right now and as you know we made a big deal with Saudi Arabia and Russia and saving 10 million barrels a day each and that knocked it out and now you’re back to about $41 a barrel and we worked hard on it because it looked really bleak about three months ago when this pandemic started for the oil and gas and now it’s looking really good were here really almost celebrating in a sense. A lot of people are going to be hired back, ultimately they will all be hired back, plus.

Katie: When do you anticipate a coronavirus vaccine will be widely available, before thanksgiving or after Thanksgiving?

Trump: I think we’re going to have it really very soon. I think we’re going to have not only the vaccine but the therapeutic which to me is almost and maybe even more important, and that is being developed right now we have many many companies really great labs doing it and we have a lot of choices we’re already in our third set of trials so that’s very advanced and great companies like Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson really the best companies so I think we’re going to have something very soon before the end of the year but maybe sooner than that.

Katie: Do you still plan to get a coronavirus vaccine?

Trump: I would do it, yeah I mean if I take it first they’ll say he shouldn’t do it first but if I take it last they’ll say he shouldn’t take it last so but I will take it whenever they want me to but I would certainly take it it’s going to be safe and it seems to be, looks like it’s going to be very effective

Katie: Rep Louie Gohmert tested positive this morning have you been around him?

Trump: Yeah, well Louie is a friend of mine, he’s a great guy he’s a character and he has courage but Louie is going to be fine. So he tested positive today, right? I just heard it a little while ago, but he’s a great guy. He’s a warrior.

Katie: Are you happy with the coronavirus relief package that the republicans are bringing to the table?

Trump: So we’re working on that right now Katie, its being working on that very hard I think probably we’re going to have something that is going to be very good over the next week or so we want to take care of people that don’t have jobs were taking care of a lot of people very important we have to do it smart but we want we very generous.

Katie: Is $1,200 dollars enough?

Trump: We’re going to see it may go higher than that actually.

Katie: Where would you like to see it at?

Trump: I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people I want the people to get it you know the economy is going to come back we just had tremendous job numbers as you know it was just announced we had great retail sales numbers so this is all coming back we had the greatest economy we’ve ever had and we had to close it up because you know we had to do it we saved millions of lives by doing that but now we’re bringing it back and now it’s going to come back we gotta take care of the people in the meantime

Katie: Well, welcome to West Texas. Thank you so much.

Trump: Its an honor to be here someone said I’m the first one to be here from the White House and that’s okay its a great place, a lot of friends.