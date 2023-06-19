JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after severe storms moved through Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the death and injuries were reported in Jasper County from the June 18-19 storms.

The small, rural town of Louin bore the brunt of the damage. Drone footage and photos showed wide expanses of debris-covered terrain, decimated homes and mangled trees. At least one person was lifted from the wreckage in a stretcher.

Most of the people injured in Jasper County, including the person who died, were transported to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel between 2 and 3 a.m., said Becky Collins, a spokeswoman for the facility. About 20 people had bruises and cuts. Most were in stable condition Monday morning.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday’s tornadoes also struck Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

One person was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after severe storms moved through Mississippi. Picture shows damage in Jasper County (WJTV)

Severe storms moved through Mississippi June 18-19, 2023. Picture shows damage in Rankin County. (WJTV)

As of Monday morning, more than 49,000 power outages have been reported in Central Mississippi.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

The Jasper County Community Center (124 Edmund King Drive, Bay Springs, MS) is open to assist affected residents. Supplies to help those affected by the storms can be dropped off at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The following items will be accepted:

Water

Personal hygiene items

Snacks (individually wrapped)

Garbage bags

Plastic storage tubs

The Associated Press contributed to this report.