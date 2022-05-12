BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With summer right around the corner, the sun has been bearing down on Baton Rouge and physicians say that means it’s time to whip out the sunscreen.

A recent article on Our Lady of the Lake’s (OLOL) website issued a reminder regarding the how’s and why’s of skin protection. Noting that May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the article stated that going on the offense to protect one’s skin is a great way to avoid sun damage and related health concerns.

According to OLOL physicians, the following four reminders about sunscreen are important to keep in mind:

Spray vs. Lotion

Spray may be quicker, but studies show its coverage is inconsistent compared to lotion.

Sunscreen for Infants?

Experts say to wait until they are at least six months old. Use protective clothing for their sensitive skin, instead.

Don’t Forget Lips and Eyelids

Stay away from lip balms with petroleum jelly or oils that attract sunlight. Mineral-based sunscreens with zinc or titanium are less irritating around the eyes.

Sunscreen and Skin Color

Darker complexions have more melanin to diffuse harmful rays but are still prone to damage. All skin types need sunscreen!

A brief video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on sun safety.



Click here for additional information from OLOL on how to ward off sun damage.