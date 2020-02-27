Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Olive Garden giving 4 free desserts to people born on Feb. 29 to make up for lost birthdays

National

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

Olive Garden giving 4 free desserts to people born on Feb. 29 to make up for lost birthdays

(WGHP/Tribune Media Wire) – If you were born on Feb. 28, 1988, you would be 31 years old.

If you were born on Feb. 29, 1988, you’d be 7.

Leap Day, that rare 29th day of February, only comes once every four years, meaning the approximately 205,000 Americans born on Leap Day don’t see birthdays three out of four years.

That’s why Olive Garden wants to give people born on Leap Days four free desserts to celebrate their birthday this year and the three birthdays that never came over the last three years.

“Leaplings,” as the restaurant calls them, can get four free Dolicinis.

For the rest of us, Olivia Garden is offering $2.29 take-home entrees to all guests on Feb. 29 of this year. That includes a choice of fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar