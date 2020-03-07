Oklahoma couple waterboards own child to “exorcise demons” from the boy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN/KFOR) — “Apparently, for whatever reason, parents believe that one of the children may have been demon-possessed, and they were trying to perform an exorcism by waterboarding the child,” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight.

Police investigating a disturbing case after concerned friends of the suspected parents noticed things that didn’t look right on the child. According to court documents, there were “…several welts on his body and head as well as bruising on his wrists.”

Witnesses even got text messages from the couple talking about exorcising demons from the boy.

“It was one child in particular that was being abused, that they felt that was possibly possessed by demons and felt like they need to take action to do that and that’s when the abuse occurred,” said Knight.

When police spoke to the male suspect — they say he seemed to be under the influence of some type of drug and was acting paranoid.

The female suspect told police the boy was sometimes drugged with “Benzos and cough syrup” by his father.

“There’s indication the child may have been beaten, abused, possibly given things to help them sleep or relax while this was all going on,” Knight said.

The mother went on to describe other abuse – like child being “Placed in a bathtub and waterboarded…”

And one time he was put in a “Laundry basket and dropped kicked…”

“He had bruises, welts on his body, appeared that he had been struck and apparently abused, mentioned he had been kicked, so injuries you’d expect would go along with that kind of behavior,” said Knight.

Witnesses say they saw the little boy “Blindfolded, soaked in sweat, and wearing a heavy coat.”

He also had a red welt on his forehead.

“We’ve confiscated a lot of evidence regarding this case,” Knight said.