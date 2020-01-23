Live Now
Officials: Virginia inmate was being sent drug-filled greeting cards, arrest made

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Madison Babe (left) and Brittany Wolf

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman sent several drug-filled greeting cards to an inmate at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail late last year, police say.

After a two-month investigation, Madison Nicole Babe was arrested on Saturday by the West Point Police Department and charged with delivery of drugs to a prisoner, a felony.

VPRJ staff found the greeting cards back on November 22 in the jail’s mail room and contacted James City County police. Each card had Suboxone concealed inside.

The cards were addressed to Brittany Margaret Wolf, 29, of James City County. Wolf was charged with possession of a schedule II drug by a prisoner on December 23 by James City County Police.

