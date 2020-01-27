Officials: Four shot outside Connecticut courthouse; shooting was not a random act

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a Connecticut courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Police say that at around 12:16 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Golden Hill Courthouse at 172 Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport.

According to the office of Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim, four individuals received gunshot wounds while sitting in a car outside of the courthouse.

Officials say that an assailant driving by in a car shot at the four individuals who were sitting in the stopped vehicle. Three of the victims then ran out of the car that was shot at and into the courthouse for cover.

The fourth person shot was in the driver’s seat of the stopped vehicle and was found outside near the car injured.

(Photo: Ethan Fry)

All four victims were taken to St. Vincent’s and Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the other two were minor.

MAYOR’S OFFICE: “The individuals in this incidents were intended targets.” Updated to three wounded, will survive @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 27, 2020

The statement from Mayor Ganim’s office also stressed that the shooting was not a random act, and it is not an active shooter situation.

Police say that they believe the shooting was targeted and is possibly related to a homicide that occurred in the city on Sunday night.

(Photo: Ethan Fry)

Police say that they have one suspect in custody in connection with the shooting and are now actively pursuing the car involved.