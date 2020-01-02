Live Now
NYSP Investigator dies after battle with 9/11-related illness

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Investigator Ryan D. Fortini died on January 1, 2020, from cancer stemming from his assignment to the World Trade Center site, following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, according to Superintendent Keith M. Corlett.

Following the events of 9/11, Investigator Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts in New York City, as part of the New York State Police Detail.

Investigator Fortini entered into retirement from the New York State Police after 16 years of service on July 15, 2015, because of his worsening illness.

During his more than 15 years of service, Investigator Fortini was assigned to Troop K and then, Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the Hudson Valley.

Investigator Fortini is survived by his fiance, parents and brother.

In 2015 the CDC estimated that over 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants, risks of traumatic injury, and physically and emotionally stressful conditions in the days, weeks and months following the attacks. 

Over 200 first responders have died from 9/11 related illnesses.

