Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NYPD finds razor blade in sandwich — was it there intentionally?

National
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, N.Y., (CNN) — A mistake… Or an intentional act?

That’s what New York police are now investigating after one of their officers bit into a sandwich — and found a razor blade.

Police commissioner Dermot Shea revealed a on Twitter, showing a razor blade that an NYPD officer bit into while eating a sandwich and saying there is “…zero tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers.”

“Not good,” said Shea. “Think of a child that could have potentially bit into that sandwich. So we have an active investigation going on as we speak, to determine exactly what transpired.”

According to police, the plainclothes officer in the critical response command ordered the sandwich at Bon Appetit Special Food Store in Bel Harbor Thursday.

He felt a sharp pain in his mouth and a hard metal object and removed a razor blade. He was treated at the hospital.

The store released a written statement, apologizing to the officer and the NYPD and went on to say, “We are deeply concerned and disturbed by the incident that took place on December 5th. We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but none should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption.”

They say they are cooperating with police in the investigation and are conducting an internal one on their own.

“Was it an intentional act, was it something that slipped in, but at the end of the day, I think that we would all agree that whatever happened here can’t happen again,” said Shea.

So far, no one has been charged in the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories