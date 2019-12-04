1  of  2
Devin Nunes files defamation lawsuit against CNN, claiming Ukraine story is 'totally false'

by: Kayla Galloway

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against CNN, claiming a story published by the outlet alleging he traveled to Vienna to meet with a Ukrainian attorney to gather damaging information on presidential candidate Joe Biden was “totally false.”

The California Republican spoke to Nexstar reporter Joe Khalil shortly after the news of the $435 million defamation lawsuit broke.

“CNN needs to retract the story,” he said. “They need to come to court so we can work this out and mediate it.”

The congressman continued on by saying it’s not acceptable to have “fake news” in the U.S.

“I’m not going to stand for it,” Nunes said.

The Nov. 23 CNN story claims an attorney for an associate of Rudy Giuliani was told by an official in Ukraine of the meeting in Vienna involving Nunes and a Ukrainian attorney.

The Ukraine attorney and Nunes are alleged to have met in December of 2018, according to the CNN report.

Nunes was there to “discuss digging up dirt” on Biden, the CNN report said.

Ukraine is also a subject in the impeachment inquiry into whether Pres. Donald Trump asked the country’s president to investigate Biden, his political rival.

The allegations surfaced in a whistleblower complaint earlier this year, which documented a phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.

The president’s alleged dealings with Ukraine sparked the impeachment inquiry and series of hearings that began last month.

