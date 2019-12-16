North Carolina school resource officer caught on video body-slamming student twice

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) — Disturbing surveillance video shows a school officer picking up an eleven-year-old student and violently slamming him to the ground.

Not once, but multiple times.

In the surveillance video inside a middle school hallway in Vance County, North Carolina. You can see a child in a red sweatshirt walking down the hallway with a school resource officer.

The next part can be very hard to watch. The school resource officer is seen grabbing and slamming the child to the ground. Then he picks up the child and does it again, before yanking the student up and continuing down the hall.

Sheriff Curtis Brame told CNN affiliate WRAL this school resource officer was put on paid leave pending an investigation. He said the officer had worked for the department for two years, and he had no prior incidents causing concern.

“To see a child that small reminded me of one of my grandchildren,” said the sheriff.

The sheriff says this child is under 12.

The district attorney in the area told CNN it does not appear from the video that this was an appropriate tactic or police use-of-force, considering the child’s age and the school environment.

The school district released a statement, saying in part, “We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws. The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district.’

The sheriff said the boy had a bump on his head, but he was not hospitalized.