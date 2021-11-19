Noah Clare, Amber Clare found safe in California; father in custody

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, California. Jacob “Jake” Clare is also in custody.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Thursday afternoon press conference that the children were found in Dana Point.

It was a concerned mother who recognized the trio and called the police just before 9 a.m. PST. Julia Bonin said that she remembered seeing their faces on a social media post and she knew something was wrong. “All of our community was sharing [the post] – I continued to take my son to school with that instinct that it was them – I have to go back, I have to make sure.”

Both families are expected to arrive in California Thursday evening to be reunited with their children.

Jacob is facing Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges in Sumner County, TN. He is also facing Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges in Kentucky and is being questioned by investigators in California where he could also face additional charges. He is currently being held behind bars in Orange County.

Investigators believe Noah’s father, Jacob, left Kentucky with him and his missing cousin Amber either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off the 3-year-old, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

On November 16, TBI upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an AMBER Alert.

Later that day, the Subaru Legacy that was reportedly being driven by Jacob was found in California. Some of the items found inside the Subaru include packaged meals, instant milk, blankets, and clothing.

On Wednesday, photos taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente last week were released. Officials said it was the first time since their disappearance they have been able to “definitively place” Amber with Jacob.