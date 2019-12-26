Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

No sign of “Christmas gift” from North Korea yet, but deadline looms

National
Posted: / Updated:

Christmas day came and went with no sign of a “gift” from North Korea, CBS News’ Barry Petersen reports. Pyongyang has warned of a possible surprise over the holidays if the United States does not ease sanctions before the end of the year.

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit between Mr. Trump and Kim Jong Un fell apart after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

There was speculation that the “gift” could be a test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

But on Tuesday, President Trump downplayed North Korea’s warnings.

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Mr. Trump said.

The North Korean threat, even if it was just rhetoric, did spark action, however. On Wednesday, there were reports of four U.S. reconnaissance flights at the same time over the area — an unusually high number.

There were also satellite images of an engine testing area and signs of recent burns that could be from a new rocket engine.

But for the U.S. troops stationed in the region, Christmas brought dinner and presents from home. 

“It’s festive and you think of family and being separated from my wife is rough,” Reginald Hill, from Arkansas, said.

Most American troops in South Korea are part of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, whose motto is: “Ready to fight tonight.” If there was ever a fight with North Korea, they are the Americans who would be first in harm’s way.

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories