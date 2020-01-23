Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NFL teams up with Botham Jean Foundation to release PSA on his death

National
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Botham Jean, 26 was shot and killed in his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018 by Amber Guyger who was a Dallas police officer.

Botham Jean graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

According to The Undefeated the NFL is trying to raise awareness on social injustice issues through its ‘Responsibility Program.’ This is the third PSA released so far and an attorney for the Botham Jean Foundation says the NFL will play the ad during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Watch the video below:

Amber Guyger was convicted of Botham Jeans’ murder. The jury took a matter of hours to convict Guyger, 31, after six days of testimony.

Guyger was arrested three days after the killing, and was later fired and charged with murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
49°F A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
24 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories