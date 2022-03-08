LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- The President of Ukraine vowed to remain in his country until the end of the war.
- A Ukranian musician working in Acadiana’s symphony orchestra says her family has chosen to stay in Ukraine. The orchestra has started a fundraiser to raise money for Ukrainians.
- According to AAA as of Monday the price per gallon has reached $4.06 on the national average.
- A family is fighting for justice for their daughter, who was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a man who was a family friend.
- Investigative audit finds issues at Jeanerette Marshal’s office.
- Two bills from state representatives are looking to vacate the convictions of the so-called Jim Crow juries.
- The President of Dillard university will testify in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee this morning about the rise of hate crimes at HBCUs.
- Meet Remarkable Woman Finalist Tiffanie Lewis
- Acadiana Eats Live: BZ’s Underground Kitchen
- Today’s Forecast: 50s this morning, slight possibility of showers and storms