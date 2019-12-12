Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Newborn baby left at Texas fire station

National

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records filed on Wednesday said a newborn baby girl was left at a Lubbock fire station. EverythingLubbock.com learned the baby was left Tuesday morning at Station 14, near 98th Street and University Avenue, at about 7:30 a.m.

The umbilical cord was still attached and the woman, possibly the mother, told staff at the fire station that the baby was born that same morning and she “could not handle it anymore.”

“[The] Lubbock Police Officer stated no identifying information was given or taken from the woman,” court records said. The child was not injured and there was no evidence of drugs in the baby’s urine test.

The baby was taken to University Medical Center and was doing well, court records said. On Wednesday, a judge gave CPS permission to take emergency custody of the little girl.

Texas has a Baby Moses Law which allows someone to drop off a child who is less than 60 days old and unharmed.

“You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas,” the Texas DPS website said. “You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.”

The following is a portion of the court record. EverythingLubbock.com edited out the names of persons mentioned in the record.

On December 10, 2019, Worker Sxxxxx Mxxxxx arrived at University Medical Center. Lubbock Police Officer Hxxxxx, stated a woman arrived at the Lubbock Fire Department at approximately 7:30 am and dropped off a baby girl.

Lubbock Police Officer Hxxxxx stated Baby Girl Doe was observed to be purple and pinkish color. Lubbock Police Officer Hxxxxx stated the placenta was still attached with the umbilical cord. Lubbock Police Officer Hxxxxx stated the woman told the staff Baby Girl Doe was born early this morning on 12.10.2019, and she just could not handle it anymore. Lubbock Police Officer Hxxxxx stated the woman left after the Fire Department took the child.

[The] Lubbock Police Officer stated no identifying information was given or taken from the woman. Lubbock Police Officer Hxxxxx stated Baby Girl Doe does not have any bruises or scratches.

Nurse Cxxxxx stated the baby is 8 pound 4 ounces and 20 3/4 inches long. Nurse Cxxxxx stated the nursery is running test on Baby Girl Doe to ensure the health. Nurse Cxxxxx stated Baby Girl Doe is taking a bottle well. Nurse Cxxxxx stated the baby Baby Girl Doe was negative on urine drug test.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories