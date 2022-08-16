SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23.

At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m.

Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. It will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, it has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is now headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

“Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “It’s perfectly natural that Buc-ee’s, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri.”

Buc-ee’s Springfield will bring 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

