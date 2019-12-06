Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New recall of Takata airbags may affect 1.4 million vehicles

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — There is a new recall involving more than a million Takata airbags. What’s different this time is that one car company is telling thousands of owners not to even get behind the wheel.

Owners of nearly 8,000 BMWs are urgently being told not to drive their cars because of new problems with some Takata airbags. In a crash, they may not inflate or could explode. Roughly 1.4 million cars will have to be recalled

If you have a 1999 BMW 323i or 328i, the automaker is telling you not to drive it. In a crash, its Takata airbags could explode sending shrapnel into the cabin or simply not inflate at all.

This new Takata defect is in airbags produced between 1995 and 1999. It’s been linked to at least one death and a handful of injuries worldwide.

Automakers including Toyota, Honda, and Audi are now scrambling to figure out which makes and models will need to be recalled along with
1999-2001 3 series BMWs and 1998-2000 Mitsubishi Monteros.

A different but similar defect in Takata airbags has resulted in at least 24 deaths worldwide and forced the largest recall in auto history: Roughly 41.6 million vehicles in the U.S.

Roughly 13.3 million airbags still have to be replaced.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories