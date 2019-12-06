New recall of Takata airbags may affect 1.4 million vehicles

(CBS) — There is a new recall involving more than a million Takata airbags. What’s different this time is that one car company is telling thousands of owners not to even get behind the wheel.

Owners of nearly 8,000 BMWs are urgently being told not to drive their cars because of new problems with some Takata airbags. In a crash, they may not inflate or could explode. Roughly 1.4 million cars will have to be recalled

If you have a 1999 BMW 323i or 328i, the automaker is telling you not to drive it. In a crash, its Takata airbags could explode sending shrapnel into the cabin or simply not inflate at all.

This new Takata defect is in airbags produced between 1995 and 1999. It’s been linked to at least one death and a handful of injuries worldwide.

Automakers including Toyota, Honda, and Audi are now scrambling to figure out which makes and models will need to be recalled along with

1999-2001 3 series BMWs and 1998-2000 Mitsubishi Monteros.

A different but similar defect in Takata airbags has resulted in at least 24 deaths worldwide and forced the largest recall in auto history: Roughly 41.6 million vehicles in the U.S.

Roughly 13.3 million airbags still have to be replaced.