Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

New Mexico couple in family found dead was getting divorce

National
Posted: / Updated:

Police have a residential street cordoned off as detectives investigate the deaths of four people found Christmas Day inside a home in Rio Rancho, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. All of the victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police did not identify the victims or say whether a suspect or suspects have been identified. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico couple found dead on Christmas Day in their home with their two dead sons in what authorities have called a murder-suicide was in the process of getting a divorce, police said in a search-warrant affidavit.

The affidavit filed in court Thursday by Rio Rancho police also said the husband was a recent U.S. Army retiree who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

A handgun was found under 50-year-old Carlos Velasquez’s body, which was face down across the legs of his wife Marylyn, 45, the affidavit said. Shell casings littered the floor of one bedroom, the affidavit said.

The bodies of the parents and their sons, 14-year-old Adrian and 22-year-old Roberto, were discovered by concerned relatives who had checked on the family Christmas Day and then called 911, the affidavit said. All of the victims died of gunshot wounds.

Roberto Velasquez graduated from the University of New Mexico in May and was home on Christmas break from Stanford University in California for the holidays, the affidavit said.

Relatives told police they had played games Christmas Eve with the family at another relative’s home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories