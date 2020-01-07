New flavor announced ahead of 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season

Girl Scouts of the USA has announced a new cookie flavor just in time for the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season, which begins on Friday.

Lemon-Ups join the national 2020 lineup, along with favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.

According to GSUSA, Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life.

This year, the cookies will also include “refreshed packaging” that features current Girl Scouts taking part in experiences including camping, canoeing and more.

Officials at the Girl Scouts said these images will help emphasize what the cookie program is all about.