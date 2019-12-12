Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Negotiators announce deal on government-wide spending bill

National
Posted: / Updated:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior lawmakers announced a tentative agreement Thursday on an almost $1.4 trillion government-wide spending bill that would stave off a federal shutdown next weekend and split the differences on a number of contentious issues.

The handshake agreement was announced by the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., and other top members of Congress.

“We’ve had a meeting of the minds,” Lowey said.

Details of the agreement were not announced and processing the sweeping measure is sure to take a few days. But it would award President Donald Trump with additional money for the U.S.-Mexico wall while giving the Democrats who control the House a number of their priorities.

The measure is likely to pass the House next week just before the House votes on impeaching Trump. A Senate vote is expected before a temporary spending bill expires next Friday at midnight.

“We decided that the decisions would be made today,” said Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas. “We said, ‘It’s time to get this thing done.’”

At issue are 12 annual spending bills that fund the day-to-day operations of federal agencies. The appropriations package fills in the long-overdue details of this summer’s budget and debt pact, which offered boosts to both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories