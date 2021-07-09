Nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine hidden in peanut shells seized in Memphis

MEMPHIS — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection get cracking after seizing a package that contained methamphetamine crystals hidden in individual peanut shells.

The package, disguised with a logo that read “Regional Bread Roasted Peanuts, Regional Dust Sweet Made of Corn,” was traveling from Mexico to east Texas.

Officials noticed something suspicious about the shipment after running it through an x-ray. Upon opening the package, officers found individual bags of peanuts and various food preparation materials. However, after cracking open a peanut, officers discovered a white crystal substance hidden inside the shell.





Photos courtesy of CBP

Test results revealed the substance to be Methamphetamine. The total weight seized was 489 grams, which CPB officials averaged out to be approximately 2,445 doses.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” explained Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamines at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

The discovery occurred in the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout Tennessee.