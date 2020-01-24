Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Official: Naval base ‘gate runner’ was just a base worker

National
Posted: / Updated:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (AP) — A man drove onto a naval station north of Chicago without showing credentials early Friday, leading to the base being locked down and a warning to personnel to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!,” turned out to be an employee who didn’t follow directions, officials said.

The “gate runner” at Naval Station Great Lakes ended up being a worker who was authorized to enter the base but who “did not follow directions of the gate sentry,” a base spokesman, John Sheppard, said in a news release. The worker was caught a short time after driving onto the base and was questioned, and his Toyota Camry was also found, officials said. The total lockdown was lifted and only part of the base remained on lockdown as of late morning, Sheppard said.

The base posted an alarming alert on its Facebook page after the car drove through the gates shortly after 7 a.m., warning, “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

But the base later posted a more measured statement, calling the incident a “minor situation” in which “No one was harmed and no property was damaged.”

The base, which is located along Lake Michigan about about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago, will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located, said John Sheppard, a base spokesman. He said he could not provide further information.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories