Nationwide coin shortage has retailers pleading for exact change

(WEWS) Got any pocket change? There’s a nationwide change shortage. We’re talking nickles, dimes, quarters. This is a result of the economic shutdown — caused by the pandemic.

Amanda Vanallen reports.

They are running out of cash.

“How is there not enough coins being distributed around?” And its bad for business.

“Can we owe you a couple pennies until tomorrow or don’t worry about the pennies – there’s no pennies available.”

Snappy Gas Mart in Cleveland relies on getting coins for change from local banks but right now that’s not an option.



“It had been about 10 days since the last time we had gotten any currency from them – whether it was paper or change.”

And this business is not alone.

The federal reserve says this is all happening because of the nationwide shutdown orders.

When bars, restaurants and other businesses were forced to close that broke up the normal flow of bills and coins.

“I’m just kind of concerned about the fact that change is not available for businesses like this place here.”

A manager at Snappy Gas Mart is also worried about losing business if he can’t offer the proper change.

“There you go. There’s nickels, dimes and quarters.” But luckily;

“When he told me up there I instantly was like I have a ton of change at home and I figured I could help him out.”

Andrew Hovan has been a loyal customer for years so when he heard about the coin shortage he stepped in.

“I got about $73 in change that I have rolled.”

While Russ is very appreciative–

“Wow, you saved the day.”

He will need a permanent solution soon the snappy gas mart goes through hundreds of dollars worth of quarters each week.