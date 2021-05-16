NAACP calls for footage release after baby dies in shootout

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi NAACP chapter is demanding access to reports and videos that show how a 3-month-old baby died after his father was killed in a shootout with police on a highway.

The request follows similar calls from activists with Black Lives Matter Mississippi.

The Biloxi NAACP said it’s important that local authorities “proactively work to increase transparency and grow public trust.”

The baby, La’Mello Parker, was killed on May 3 near Biloxi after his father, Eric Derell Smith, led police on a chase across state lines.

Smith was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, Christin, and her nephew at a home in Baker, Louisiana, prior to the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar