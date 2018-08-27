Mother's boyfriend arrested after beatings of 2 girls; 1 killed Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mother Paris Jones described her 5-year-old daughter as a fun and respectful girl who loved playing outside with her friends. (Source: Family photos/KTVI/CNN) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say 28-year-old Adrian Mobley repeatedly beat the two girls in the head, chest and abdomen. (Source: St. Louis County Police Department/KTVI/CNN) [ + - ]

ST LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI/CNN) – A heartbroken mother is demanding answers after her boyfriend was charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of her 5-year-old daughter.

"What would make you look at this sweet, beautiful, innocent little face and decide that you wanted to take that away from me?" said mother Paris Jones.

When Jones went to work Wednesday morning, she left her two daughters – 5-year-old A'Yonna Milton and her 4-year-old sister – at home with her boyfriend of two years, 28-year-old Adrian Mobley.

"She was fine. She was OK. And for me to get a call at 10 o'clock in the morning to tell me my baby was unresponsive, it hurt me to my soul," Jones said.

Police say somewhere in between the time Jones left and that phone call, Mobley repeatedly beat A'Yonna and her sister in the head, chest and abdomen.

A'Yonna later died at an area hospital, and her sister went into a coma.

Mobley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of child abuse.

"How could you do that to a 5-year-old? What could possess you to do that? What was going through your mind? Tell me what happened," Jones said.

Jones described A'Yonna as fun and respectful and said she loved playing outside with her neighborhood friends.

"All I could do was hold her and just cry and just tell her, 'Mama's sorry. I should've never went to work... I should've made sure you were OK. I should've been there for you, and I'm sorry.' … If it could be reversed, I'll have God take me instead but not my baby," Jones said.

Jones said her 4-year-old daughter is out of the coma but remains hospitalized. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and medical costs.