NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Almost two weeks after a suspect was arrested for the murder of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, Montrell’s mother says she hasn’t heard anything new regarding the case from local law enforcement.

According to a statement from her lawyers, Sherilyn Price, the mother of Boogie B, says she has yet to be contacted by anyone with the New Orleans Police Department regarding her son’s murder.

“The cesspool of crime and dysfunction we call New Orleans has struck me on a visceral level,” Price said in a statement released on Wednesday morning. “I’ve been informed of my rights as a victim’s next of kin, but I’ve seen very few of those rights respected. I was informed of Brandon’s murder when a reporter called me.”

Just two days before Christmas, Montrell, 43, was gunned down outside a Rouses Supermarket in the New Orleans Warehouse District. Original reports from the NOPD suggest Montrell may have been caught in the middle of a gunfight when he was shot and killed.

On January 5, within hours after Montrell’s funeral, detectives arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart in Houston in connection to the murder.

However, Price claims when she contacted the office of District Attorney Jason Williams, she was told that Cowart may not be a viable suspect after all.

“Victims’ survivors are supposed to be informed when an arrest is made, and NOPD publicly bragged of making an arrest in Brandon’s case,” Price added. “They didn’t tell me, and yesterday [Tuesday], the D.A.’s staff told me that the arrestee may not actually be a viable suspect. I have yet to hear from anyone at NOPD. Was this a public relations show?”

WGNO has reached out to the DA’s office regarding the suspect but has not yet received a response.

Price says the only public official who has spoken with her regarding her son’s death is councilman Oliver Thomas.

Detectives continue to investigate Montrell’s death. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD immediately.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.