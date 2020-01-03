Mother kills two toddlers in bizarre murder-suicide

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN/WLS) — Two young children are dead in Chicago at the hands of their own mother. She also seriously injured her grandfather before leaping out an 11-story window.

A 70-year-old man wakes up to a toddler screaming. Then finds his granddaughter in the bathroom apparently in the process of killing her two-year-old son.

That is what police and family members say happened inside this South Shore apartment overnight before the mother, a 20-year-old woman, proceeded to stab her grandfather, throw her one-year-old boy out the window, then jump, 11 stories to the ground.

Police are treating this as a murder/attempted suicide.

While the woman managed to survive the fall, her sons did not.

The mother and her grandfather are both in critical condition.