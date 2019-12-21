Live Now
Mother finds anti-Santa card slipped into doll packaging for children to find on Christmas

WASILLA, Alaska, (KTUU/CNN) — Imagine your child finding this card inside of one of their gifts on Christmas morning: “Hey kids, Santa is fake, but Jesus is real.”

Brianna Ridge said that’s exactly what she found in a doll box in an Alaska Walmart.

But this wasn’t an instruction manual, instead, the paper was left to be discovered by a child on Christmas morning.

“That tells kids that their parents have been lying to them and Santa is not real,” said Ridge.

We’ve been unable to confirm the source of the cards or any other known instances, but to be safe, parents might want to check gifts twice this year.

“Definitely take a look and make sure before you wrap anything else, that this card or others like it aren’t in those packages,” said Ridge.

So far no one has taken credit for the anti-Santa cards.

The Alaska Walmart where the card was found has directed reporters to corporate headquarters.

There’s been no comment yet.

