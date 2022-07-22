PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A mother was arrested after authorities say her two-year-old child ate a THC-laced edible from her purse.

Panama City Police said officers responded to a call about a two-year-old child potentially overdosing at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Officers said 23-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Kiczek, the mother of the infant, told investigators that she left the infant and her other four-year-old child alone.

She later told officers that the two-year-old infant began eating a chocolate bar laced with 500 milligrams of THC extract. Officers reportedly found the infant “conscious but severely impaired.”

Kiczek was charged with felony child neglect, possession of THC extract and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Bay County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

The two-year-old was taken to a hospital for observation, according to PCPD. The four-year-old is reportedly under the care of other family members.