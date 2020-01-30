More than a million dollars of meth, heroin seized in Georgia drug sting

Live Now
by: Chuck Williams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A six month drug trafficking investigation has culminated in two arrests and the seizure of more than $1 million in narcotics.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced the arrests at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Brandon Jones, 36 of Columbus, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Santiago Rosales, 41, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.

Both men are in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Jones was arrested Tuesday in a Columbus hotel. Later that day, Rosales was arrested in Harris County at a gas station off of I-185, exit 19.

The investigation started six months ago in Lee County. On Tuesday in two busts, police confiscated 19 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $880,000, 495.5 grams of heroin worth nearly $200,000 and a small amount of marijuana.

Police also seized more than $31,000 in cash, and multiple guns.

