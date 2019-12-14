Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Montana mother booked after falling asleep on and killing infant

National
Posted: / Updated:

BUTTE, Mont., (CNN) — Audria Shannon Nickerson was charged with felony negligent homicide in connection with the death of her five-month-old daughter when she fell asleep on the child while parked in her car in Butte on September 25th.

The two-and-a-half month-long investigation revealed Nickerson allegedly had methamphetamine in her system at the time.

Police acknowledge this case took a long time to investigate.

“Just did our due diligence,” said Butte County Undersheriff George Skuletich. “We didn’t want to, again, rush to judgment. It’s an extreme case. We wanted to make sure we had all our facts in a row to get things done the right way.”

The morning of the incident, Nickerson was found sleeping in her car near the butte law enforcement department. Police noticed the woman was sleeping on top of the baby, and they suspect meth was a factor in this incident.

“She didn’t wake up until they actually broke the window out the car and attempted to drag her off the child,” said Skuletich.

This has been an emotionally difficult case for police and emergency responders.

“Anytime a five-month-old baby dies of these types of injuries, it’s very traumatic on the officers and everybody concerned.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Few Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories