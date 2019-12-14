Montana mother booked after falling asleep on and killing infant

BUTTE, Mont., (CNN) — Audria Shannon Nickerson was charged with felony negligent homicide in connection with the death of her five-month-old daughter when she fell asleep on the child while parked in her car in Butte on September 25th.

The two-and-a-half month-long investigation revealed Nickerson allegedly had methamphetamine in her system at the time.

Police acknowledge this case took a long time to investigate.

“Just did our due diligence,” said Butte County Undersheriff George Skuletich. “We didn’t want to, again, rush to judgment. It’s an extreme case. We wanted to make sure we had all our facts in a row to get things done the right way.”

The morning of the incident, Nickerson was found sleeping in her car near the butte law enforcement department. Police noticed the woman was sleeping on top of the baby, and they suspect meth was a factor in this incident.

“She didn’t wake up until they actually broke the window out the car and attempted to drag her off the child,” said Skuletich.

This has been an emotionally difficult case for police and emergency responders.

“Anytime a five-month-old baby dies of these types of injuries, it’s very traumatic on the officers and everybody concerned.”