LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The former Lafayette High student continues to impress on the world stage as he broke yet another pole-vaulting world record.

On Sept. 17 the world’s top track and field athletes gathered in Eugene, Oregon for the 2023 Diamond League finals. The competition in which athletes competed in thirteen previous iterations this year was coming to a conclusion. The highest scoring athletes would compete one last time where only one champion would be crowned in each of the sixteen events.

Coming off a gold medal performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis was looking for more than just a gold medal at the Dimond League finals. Although his performance in Budapest earned him the gold medal, he was unable to get over the world-record height in his two attempts

After clenching the Diamond League pole-vault title in just three jumps, Duplantis would again move the bar up to world record height of 6.23 meters. In his first attempt, Duplantis cleared the bar slightly brushing it as he fell down to the mat. He was mobbed by other competitors as the crowd roared in celebration.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Duplantis beat his previous world record of 6.22 meters and now holds the top four highest pole-vaulting jumps in the sports history. This is Duplantis’s seventh world record.

With the season for 2023 now done, Duplantis will have his eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics where he will look to defend his gold medal from the previous Olympics.

Duplantis’s world record jump can be seen here.

Related Stories