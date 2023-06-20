DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Katrina Hagler, the mother of Shamel, has a little peace of mind after going about five months with her mind wondering if the person accused of killing her son would ever be arrested.

“I was happy of course that he turned himself in because this whole time he has been on Facebook, his family has been on Facebook, and they have been making posts inboxing some of my family members so it’s been a rough four or five months,” Hagler said.

Justin Cordelro Britt turned himself into authorities recently through his attorney for the murder of Shamel Hagler.

Britt is accused of shooting Shamel Hagler to death in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Monroe Street around the end of February.

When we first talked to Hagler, she said the two knew of each but were not close enough to hang out. Therefore, she had no clue what this could have been about.

After almost five months, she’s still left without answers.

“I haven’t heard anything new or additional details or anything my son did wrong,” She said. “I haven’t heard anything but people making excuses.”

But that’s not the only issue she has right now, she has one with the justice system right now.

She said after Britt was arrested for one count of murder, she noticed his bond amount that was low in her eyes.

“Why his bond is so low for taking my son’s life?” She said. “You can get someone who hasn’t murdered someone a million-dollar bond, yet he gets a slap on the wrist for a $70,000 bond that dont sit well with me. “

Hagler said she’s going to talk to the district attorney’s office about the bond amount and she plans to use a private investigator to find out how that happened.

“Maybe he worked out some kind of deal but there’s no deal for my son to come back,” Hagler said.

Hagler said no one is perfect but she wants those responsible to be held accountable.