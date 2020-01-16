Mom of 2 Oregon children swept into ocean thanks supporters

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of two young children who drowned off the Oregon coast when a rogue wave swept them into the Pacific Ocean has posted a statement on social media thanking supporters for their prayers and messages.

Jamie Stiles, of Portland, said in the message posted on Facebook late Wednesday that she is “not ok right now” but is in treatment.

Her children, 7-year-old Lola and 4-year-old William, drowned last Saturday on Oregon’s northern coast when heavy surf swept them into the ocean as they walked on a beach path.

William’s body has not been found. Lola was plucked from the water by a police officer but was pronounced dead at a hospital. Stiles’ husband, Jeremy, survived and is recovering in a hospital.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for the outpouring of love and support to my family. I am not ok right now but am in treatment and will reach my new normal someday soon,” she wrote on Facebook. “I have read every single comment and message sent our way and feel like each one adds a tiny drop of glue to my completely shattered heart.”

Mourners held a memorial service Wednesday in Manzanita, the coastal town near where the accident occurred. A vigil is also planned Thursday at the Portland elementary school where Lola was a second grader.

Stiles said her children loved adventure and she knows they are “off now on the grandest adventure of them all, together.”

Supporters have raised almost $100,000 on a GoFundMe site for the family’s funeral expenses.

