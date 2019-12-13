Live Now
Mom and 2-week-old baby missing, last seen in South Austin

Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mother and her infant daughter are missing, and Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding them.

Heidi Broussard and her 2-week-old daughter Margot Carey were last seen Thursday a 7:30 a.m. when Broussard dropped off another child at Cowan Elementary School. Police believe they returned to their home near West William Cannon Drive and South First Street afterward, but they haven’t been seen since.

Broussard is 33 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with long, dark hair with highlights.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard or Margot Carey should call the Austin Police Department.

Friends started search online asking for public’s help

Broussard’s friends have been looking for her and sharing her photo since last night.

In addition to the details provided by police, her friends say online that when Broussard’s husband arrived home, her vehicle, purse and baby bag were all there but the door was wide open and she and the baby were missing. Police have not confirmed that.

Her friends say they have contacted all of her other friends but no one has seen or heard from her.

