Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mississippi: Up to 40 deer tested had deadly brain disease

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi says it’s identified 40 deer infected or probably infected with a deadly brain disease.

The state is asking for hunters to continue providing samples. Nearly all infected and suspected deer were in north Mississippi, including 25 killed or found in Benton County and 10 in adjacent Marshall County. But two were about 160 miles (257 kilometers) away in west-central Issaquena County, which lies along the Mississippi River. Panola, Pontotoc and Tallahatchie counties had one each.

State wildlife official Russ Walsh says the department hopes hunters provide hundreds more to test by the end of January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories