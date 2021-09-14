Mississippi inmate who escaped while being escorted to funeral of family member captured

BELZONI, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested the Mississippi inmate who escaped after being escorted by officers to his mother’s funeral in Belzoni.

According to Management & Training Corporation, the company that runs the East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Garnett Hughes, 33, was captured in Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 14. Investigators said he was still wearing one of his handcuffs.

U.S. Marshals had assistance in the arrest by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). No other details have been released at this time.

According to MDOC officials, an Ohio woman, 51-year-old Yvette Mendoza, identified as Hughes’ girlfriend was also arrested for aiding in his escape.

BELZONI, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are working to find an inmate who escaped after being escorted by officers to the funeral of a family member in Belzoni.

According to a news release from Management & Training Corporation, the company that runs the East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Garnett Hughes fled around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Hughes, 33, was being held at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility and serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.