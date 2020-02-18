Mississippi floodwaters forecast to recede

Breaking News
JACKSON, Ms. (AP)– The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear.

The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days.

No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee.

WLBT-TV in Jackson reports that officers rescued a man on the Big Black River in Hinds County on Monday. It says the man’s boat had capsized and that officers found him in a tree.

