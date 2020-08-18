Mississippi flag commission selects top five flag designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected their five finalists. The designs to advance to the next round.

Here they are! The top 5 pics by the #MississippiFlag commission! The meeting just adjourned. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/IRPq7WGmUC — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) August 18, 2020

According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, future commission meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 25 and September 2. The commission will choose a design on September 2 and report that selection to the governor and legislature.

