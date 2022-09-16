MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Iuka, Mississippi woman was charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting, and child abuse in relation to another child.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 380 in Iuka at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies reportedly found a 2-year-old boy with multiple bruises and marks. The sheriff’s office says investigators on the scene also found an 11-month-old girl with multiple injuries at the home.

Both children were taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The boy died of his injuries Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the young girl is in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined that 23-year-old Makallie Durham of Iuka was babysitting the children. Durham reportedly has a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth, Mississippi.

Durham was taken into custody and charged with capital murder for the boy’s death and felony child abuse in connection with assault of the girl. The sheriff’s office says she is in jail awaiting her first court appearance.