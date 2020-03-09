Missing Miami dog found in Michigan

(CNN)– A lost dog from Miami will soon be heading back home… After being found 14-hundred miles away!

A woman in Michigan discovered the dog in her yard last week.

She took the two-year-old Presa Canario to a local animal hospital, where they scanned his microchip.

With that information, staff was able to track down his owners.

“The owners were very happy. He’s been missing for two and a half months. They’re excited to get him back.”

Gibson is currently exploring options for getting Simba back to his family in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, it’s still a mystery how he got away– and ended up so far from home.