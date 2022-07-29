SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — A 7-year-old boy missing Thursday morning has been found dead inside a washing machine in Spring, Texas, authorities said.

Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours before he was found, police said.

“We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 44 00 block of Rosegate has been found deceased,” Harris County Constable Mark Herman said Thursday on Twitter: “We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family.”

Police said they didn’t know how the boy got inside the washing machine or the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to early reports, the constable’s office said he disappeared in northeast Harris County.

Herman had said on Twitter that the boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants and had a “small afro hair style.”

Authorities said later Thursday that the boy was in foster care and the foster parents were questioned, but as of Friday morning, no arrests had been made and no charges had been filed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the investigation is ongoing.