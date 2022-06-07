TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 3-year-old from Montana spent days alone in the wilderness before being found alive, according to authorities.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Montana said it originally got a report Friday from a concerned neighbor about a missing child in Bull Lake south of Troy, Montana.

Deputies identified the child as Ryker Webb and determined that he was already missing for at least two hours by the time they learned of his disappearance. The 3-year-old was last seen playing with his family dog outside his home that Friday afternoon.

Authorities searched for the toddler for two days, with their efforts hampered by weather conditions.

“On 06/04 two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and drones from Flathead County and Spokane Police were able to respond, in addition to more dog teams and continued ground and ATV searching,” the sheriff’s office said. “It was extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling.”

The child was found in Sanders County, Montana, Sunday. Deputies said beside being hungry, thirsty, and cold, Ryker was in decent health.

The 3-year-old was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.